Left Menu

Areca, coconut prices

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-12-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 18:35 IST
Areca, coconut prices
  • Country:
  • India

Mangaluru, Dec 20 (PTI): Following are areca and coconut prices.

Areca (per quintal) Old Supari : Rs 49,000 to Rs 53,000 model Rs 51,500 New Supari : Rs 38,000 to Rs 45,000 model Rs 43,000 Koka : Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 model Rs 37,500 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st qlty : Rs 20,000 to Rs 27,000 model Rs 25,000 2nd qlty : Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000 model Rs 15,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021