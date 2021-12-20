Left Menu

Over 2,000 people lost lives in natural disasters in 2021-22: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 18:41 IST
Over 2,000 people lost lives in natural disasters in 2021-22: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

Over 2,000 people lost their lives due to cyclonic storms, heavy rains, floods and landslides during 2021-22, the government said on Monday.

According to data shared by the Jal Shakti Ministry in response to a question in Rajya Sabha, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number of deaths at 489, followed by 162 each in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 2,002 people lost their lives due to cyclonic storms, heavy rains, floods and landslides during 2021-22, the data stated.

Responding to another question, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said under the Namami Ganga Programme, so far, 357 projects have been sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 30,780 crore. Of these, 178 projects have been completed and made operational.

In a written response, Shekhawat said 157 sewerage infrastructure projects from among these have been taken up with a sanctioned cost of Rs 24,249 crore for the creation and rehabilitation of 4,952 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage treatment plant (STP) capacity and laying of 5,212 km sewerage network.

''Out of these, 74 projects have been completed, resulting in creation and rehabilitation of 1,092 MLD of STP capacity and laying of 3,752 km sewerage network,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021