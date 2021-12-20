Left Menu

Counting in Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti elections in 4 districts of Rajasthan on Tuesday

Counting of votes for the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Baran, Kota, Ganganagar and Karauli districts of Rajasthan will be held on Tuesday.In view of cold conditions, counting at the district headquarters would begin two hours late -- at 11 am instead of 9 am, an official said.Most parts of Rajasthan are in the grip of severe cold with the minimum temperature falling below zero at many places.Counting of votes for Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections will be held on Tuesday at the respective district headquarters.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-12-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 19:00 IST
In view of cold conditions, counting at the district headquarters would begin two hours late -- at 11 am instead of 9 am, an official said.

Most parts of Rajasthan are in the grip of severe cold with the minimum temperature falling below zero at many places.

Counting of votes for Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections will be held on Tuesday at the respective district headquarters. In view of the cold wave and fog counting will begin at 11 am instead of 9 am, a State Election Commission spokesperson said.

Polling in these four districts was held in three phases with 2,251 candidates in the fray. Of these, 1,946 candidates were for Panchayat Samiti Elections and 305 for Zila Parishad elections.

Three members have been elected to Zila Parishad and six to Panchayat Samitis unopposed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

