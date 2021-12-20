Andhra Pradesh to launch OTS for govt-sanctioned houses on Dec 21

Left Menu

The beneficiaries can use this scheme by paying nominal amounts, where Rs 10,000 in villages, Rs 15,000 in municipalities and Rs 20,000 in municipal corporations. Similarly, people who have constructed houses in the government-allotted lands with their own money and dont have full rights can avail of registration by paying just Rs 10 and secure their property.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-12-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 20:16 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would be formally launching 'Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku' (One-Time Settlement scheme) for government-sanctioned houses on Tuesday. Under the scheme, registration with full rights on their house would be given to over 52 lakh beneficiaries, an official press release said on Monday.

The State government brought this novel initiative, where all the loans and their interest on the government-sanctioned homes would be waived off and provide full right over the property with just a nominal amount, even those properties that cost up to Rs 20 lakh, it said.

"Under the OTS scheme, the government will be providing permanent ownership to the beneficiaries for their houses constructed under various government schemes, at an expenditure of Rs 16,000 crore, including the loan waiver and exemption of registration fees," the release said.

As part of the scheme, the government is waiving off the principal and interest amounts to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore of 40 lakh beneficiaries who availed of loans from the AP Housing Board Corporation since 2011.

The scheme was made totally voluntary, without any compulsion. The beneficiaries get a freehold on their house in the place of dwelling rights and enable them to gift or hand over the inheritance to the next generations besides securing the right to mortgage it as an asset for availing bank loans. The beneficiaries can use this scheme by paying nominal amounts, where Rs 10,000 in villages, Rs 15,000 in municipalities and Rs 20,000 in municipal corporations. In case if the loan amount is lesser than the stipulated amounts, then the beneficiaries can pay the outstanding loan amount and get complete rights on their property. Similarly, people who have constructed houses in the government-allotted lands with their own money and don't have full rights can avail of registration by paying just Rs 10 and secure their property. Post-registration, the property would be removed from the prohibited lands under Section 22 (A) and the beneficiary can carry out any legal transaction without any hassles.

