No house, shop demolished by state govt during Rohtak-Gohana-Panipat rail track construction: Vij

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-12-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 23:42 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@anilvijminister)
No house or shop was demolished by the Haryana government during the construction of the elevated Rohtak-Gohana-Panipat railway track in Rohtak, state minister Anil Vij said in the Assembly on Monday.

Vij, however, said a team comprising the director of the urban local bodies department, deputy commissioner of Rohtak and an officer of the PDW's engineering wing will be constituted to investigate claims made to the contrary by opposition Congress MLA B B Batra.

Vij, the Home, Health and Urban Local Bodies Minister of Haryana, informed the House that the elevated Rohtak-Gohana-Panipat railway track has been constructed by the Railways.

In response to another question, Vij said that soon, entire Haryana would be mapped to provide health-related infrastructure, and health facilities would be made available in every area where they are needed.

Recruitments are being made to address the shortage of staff in the health department, and approval has been granted by the government to recruit 980 new doctors, the minister said, adding that the process has begun.

The proposal for a flyover at Bilaspur Chowk, the Rathiwas Bhudka foot-over bridge and the Manesar elevated corridor in Gurugram is under consideration with the NHAI, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said in response to another question raised during the Question Hour.

After clearance is given by the NHAI, construction will be completed soon, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

