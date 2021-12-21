Left Menu

Night temps increase in Rajasthan, respite to people from cold wave

Night temperatures increased in parts of Rajasthan due to weakening of northerly winds in the last 24 hours, bringing respite to people of the state, which was reeling under a cold wave. Temperatures are likely to increase further in the next 24 hours, the meteorological department said on Tuesday.Night temperatures have gradually increased by three to five degrees in the last 48 hours.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-12-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 14:40 IST
Night temps increase in Rajasthan, respite to people from cold wave
  • Country:
  • India

Night temperatures increased in parts of Rajasthan due to weakening of northerly winds in the last 24 hours, bringing respite to people of the state, which was reeling under a cold wave. Temperatures are likely to increase further in the next 24 hours, the meteorological department said on Tuesday.

''Night temperatures have gradually increased by three to five degrees in the last 48 hours. Severe cold wave was there in Fatehpur and cold wave conditions at a few other places. The temperatures have increased as the strong northerly winds have weakened,'' an official said.

Fatehpur in Sikar recorded 1.3 degrees Celsius on Monday night, followed by Karauli and Churu where the minimum temperatures were 2.3 and 2.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The department said that Alwar, Bhilwara, Sikar, Ganganagar and Jaipur recorded minimums of 3.1, 3.3, 4, 5.3 and 7.2 degrees Celsius.

Cold wave conditions are likely to abate during the next 24 hours, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
3
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
4
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021