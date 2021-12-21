Left Menu

Rs 1.16 lakh cr doled out to AP people through DBT, says Jagan

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 21-12-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 14:47 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has given Rs 1.16 lakh crore to people through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under various schemes during the past 30 months, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Tuesday.

Formally launching the 'Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku' (One Time Settlement scheme) in Tanuku of West Godavari district, Jagan, taking potshots at Opposition Leader and Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and some media houses, asked why the previous government did not implement the scheme when they were in power.

''During the past 30 months, without the interference of any middlemen and without paying any bribes to anyone, our government has transferred Rs 1.16 lakh crore to people's bank accounts through DBT,'' Jagan said.

On the OTS, he said Rs 16,000 crore outstanding housing loans will be waived under the scheme and beneficiaries will be given house documents with clear titles and added that the scheme will benefit about 52 lakh households.

''The previous government between 2014-19 had put aside the interest waiver proposals laid by the officials repeatedly. Also, 43,000 beneficiaries who have paid Rs 15.29 crore against their loans did not get any ownership rights,'' he alleged.

As part of the scheme, the government is waiving off the principal and interest amounts to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore of 40 lakh beneficiaries who availed loans from the AP Housing Board Corporation since 2011.

The beneficiaries can avail of this scheme by paying nominal amounts of Rs 10,000 in villages, Rs 15,000 in municipalities and Rs 20,000 in municipal corporations.

In case the loan amount is lesser than the stipulated amounts, the beneficiaries can then pay the outstanding loan amount and get complete rights on their property, he added.

