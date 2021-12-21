Left Menu

Hungary rejoins EU's vaccine procurement system due to Omicron variant -PM

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 21-12-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 15:10 IST
  • Hungary

Hungary decided to rejoin the European Union's COVID-19 vaccine procurement process to shield its population from the Omicron variant, ordering 9.5 million doses of the jab developed by BioNTech SE and Pfizer .

Prime Minister Viktor Orban also told a news conference on Tuesday that he expected the European Commission would publish a clear stance before the end of the year including nuclear energy in its "sustainable finance taxonomy", a rulebook that will restrict which activities can be labelled as climate friendly investments.

