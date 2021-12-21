Left Menu

NEGVAC, NTAGI deliberating scientific evidences on Covid vaccination of children: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 17:42 IST
NEGVAC, NTAGI deliberating scientific evidences on Covid vaccination of children: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) and the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) are deliberating and considering scientific evidence related to the vaccination of children, Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

The central government has been regularly reviewing the pace and coverage of COVID-19 vaccination and has issued multiple advisories to states and union territories to cover eligible beneficiaries with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply. The government has also undertaken 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign from November 3, wherein missed beneficiaries for first dose and beneficiaries due for the second dose are identified and vaccinated through house-to-house activity, she said.

On whether the government has any immediate proposals or policy to vaccinate persons under the age of 18 years, Pawar said, ''The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 and the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization are deliberating and considering scientific evidence related to vaccination of children below 18 years of age.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021