Delhi govt approves Rs 399 cr for implementation of 291 development schemes in villages

The Delhi Village Development Board on Tuesday approved an amount of Rs 399 crore for the implementation of 291 schemes in the national capital's rural areas, an official statement said.

The board meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat was chaired by Development Minister Gopal Rai, who asked officials to ensure the timely implementation of the schemes.

The schemes include those for strengthening roads, drains, community centres, parks, sports grounds, chaupals and gymnasiums in rural areas, according to the statement.

''The Board has approved Rs 399 crore for (the implementation of) 291 schemes. The Delhi government is committed to providing all the facilities to people residing in rural areas,'' the statement said.

During the meeting, Rai instructed the Flood and Irrigation Department, which is the main executing agency for rural development projects, to complete estimates within the stipulated time and to speed up execution, it said.

The board members also raised the issue of pending proposals in the meeting. Taking note of this, Rai directed the concerned officials to complete the file work within the given time frame.

''The Delhi government is taking necessary steps to ensure supply of water and electricity besides strengthening roads, drains, multipurpose community centres and other infrastructure,'' the minister said.

In the current year, the government has already taken up development work amounting to Rs 200 crore, he said.

The Delhi government is dedicated to providing all facilities in the rural areas, besides providing basic amenities in the urban areas. Various government agencies, including Flood and Irrigation Department and municipal corporations, are carrying out the development work, the statement said.

