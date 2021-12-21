US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as Nike, Micron lead gains

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, following a sharp selloff in the previous session, as strong quarterly earnings from Nike and a positive forecast from chipmaker Micron helped lift sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 137.34 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 35,069.50.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 26.94 points, or 0.59%, at 4,594.96, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 159.49 points, or 1.06%, to 15,140.43 at the opening bell.

