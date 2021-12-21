Left Menu

UK's Johnson to say in 48 hours whether more COVID rules needed-The Sun

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-12-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 21:06 IST
UK's Johnson to say in 48 hours whether more COVID rules needed-The Sun
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement in the next 48 hours on whether to impose "circuit-breaker" restrictions in England to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, The Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday.

It said Johnson is considering a return to "Step 2" curbs that would limit pubs and restaurants to outdoor service only and ban indoor mixing between households.

