Bihar CM holds Cabinet meeting at scenic Valmikinagar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday chaired the Cabinet meeting at Valmikinagar, a small town located within a forested region of West Champaran district, and approved a total of 13 projects and schemes worth several crores of rupees, official sources said.

Located near the Indo-Nepal border, Valmikinagar is known for its tiger reserve that is spread over 880 square kilometres. Maharshi Valmiki, the author of the Ramayana, is said to have passed some years at Bhainsalotan which is now known as Valmikinagar.

There is also a dam built on the river Gandak here and Kumar enjoyed a boat safari ride along with his cabinet collegues before the meeting. According to sources, a forest department hall was converted to an auditorium for the meeting in which the cabinet decided to approve 13 projects of the departments such as industry, building construction, panchayati raj, fisheries and education.

Kumar held cabinet meetings outside the state capital Patna several times after coming to power in 2005.

Arrangements have been made for his overnight stay at the state government's guest house in Valmikinagar.

The CM will leave for Motihari on Wednesday to launch his statewide social reform campaign to create awareness against alcoholism, dowry and child marriage.

