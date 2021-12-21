Left Menu

Bihar CM holds Cabinet meeting at scenic Valmikinagar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday chaired the Cabinet meeting at Valmikinagar, a small town located within a forested region of West Champaran district, and approved a total of 13 projects and schemes worth several crores of rupees, official sources said.Located near the Indo-Nepal border, Valmikinagar is known for its tiger reserve that is spread over 880 square kilometres.

PTI | Valmikinagar(Bihar) | Updated: 21-12-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 22:30 IST
Bihar CM holds Cabinet meeting at scenic Valmikinagar
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday chaired the Cabinet meeting at Valmikinagar, a small town located within a forested region of West Champaran district, and approved a total of 13 projects and schemes worth several crores of rupees, official sources said.

Located near the Indo-Nepal border, Valmikinagar is known for its tiger reserve that is spread over 880 square kilometres. Maharshi Valmiki, the author of the Ramayana, is said to have passed some years at Bhainsalotan which is now known as Valmikinagar.

There is also a dam built on the river Gandak here and Kumar enjoyed a boat safari ride along with his cabinet collegues before the meeting. According to sources, a forest department hall was converted to an auditorium for the meeting in which the cabinet decided to approve 13 projects of the departments such as industry, building construction, panchayati raj, fisheries and education.

Kumar held cabinet meetings outside the state capital Patna several times after coming to power in 2005.

Arrangements have been made for his overnight stay at the state government's guest house in Valmikinagar.

The CM will leave for Motihari on Wednesday to launch his statewide social reform campaign to create awareness against alcoholism, dowry and child marriage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

 United States
3
Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021