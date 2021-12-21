Left Menu

Soccer-New home of Inter and Milan inspired by city's Duomo cathedral

A final project is expected to be presented in 2022 and the new ground is expected to have a capacity of around 65,000, a reduction from the current 80,000-seater arena which is also known as San Siro. “The new San Siro will be the most beautiful stadium in the world for its strong identity and recognisability.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 21-12-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 23:37 IST
Soccer-New home of Inter and Milan inspired by city's Duomo cathedral
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Italy

A new stadium inspired by the design of Milan's Duomo cathedral will become the new home of AC Milan and Inter Milan, replacing the 95-year-old Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. The project named 'The Cathedral' was unveiled on Tuesday and will be run by Populous, the architecture firm behind London soccer grounds such as Wembley Stadium, Arsenal's Emirates Stadium and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Inspired by two of Milan's most famous buildings, the Duomo di Milano and Galleria Vittorio Emanuele, the new stadium will be set in a pedestrian-only area with over 110,000 square metres of green areas. A final project is expected to be presented in 2022 and the new ground is expected to have a capacity of around 65,000, a reduction from the current 80,000-seater arena which is also known as San Siro.

"The new San Siro will be the most beautiful stadium in the world for its strong identity and recognisability. An attractive arena, accessible and sustainable for the city of Milan that will facilitate the growth of the clubs and their global competitiveness," said AC Milan President Paolo Scaroni. Images of the planned project show that the new stadium will be constructed adjacent to the current San Siro, while the old ground will be mostly demolished but remain part of the new stadium district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

 United States
3
Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021