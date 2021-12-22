Left Menu

Cold wave conditions abate slightly in Delhi, more relief ahead

The capitals air quality index AQI read 399 at 9 am. Air pollution levels in the national capital had entered the severe category on Tuesday and the 24-hour average AQI read 402, a day after the Centres air quality panel lifted the restrictions on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR.Weather experts said very poor to severe air quality is likely till December 27.

Cold wave abated slightly in Delhi on Wednesday with the slowing down of icy northwesterly winds under the influence of a Western Disturbance affecting northwest India.

The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, settled at 4.4 degrees Celsius.

The observatory reported cold wave on Monday and Tuesday, logging a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius and 4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded minimum temperatures of 7.6 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees Celsius, 6.7 degrees Celsius and 4.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches below normal.

An official at the India Meteorological Department said the temperature is set to increase up to eight degrees Celsius by the weekend under the influence of two back-to-back western disturbances in northwest India. The capital's air quality index (AQI) read 399 at 9 am. Air pollution levels in the national capital had entered the 'severe' category on Tuesday and the 24-hour average AQI read 402, a day after the Centre's air quality panel lifted the restrictions on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR.

Weather experts said 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality is likely till December 27.

