New Climate Change Commission Board appointed

Minister of Climate Change James Shaw has announced three appointments to the Climate Change Commission Board.

Deputy Chair Lisa Tumahai has been reappointed for a second term and will be joined on the Board by new members Dr Andy Reisinger and Dr Tanira Kingi.

"I was really impressed with the calibre of nominations we received for these crucial roles. The appointments we have made will bring some tremendously valuable expertise to the Commission.

"I am delighted that Lisa Tumahai will continue in her role as Deputy Chairperson. The Board has benefited from her expertise in governance and te ao Māori. In Dr Reisinger the Board gains a climate scientist of international repute, and in Dr Kingi decades of research experience in New Zealand's primary industries.

"I want to thank the Commission and the Board for their hard work over the past year and, in particular, the delivery of Ināia tonu nei: a low emissions future for Aotearoa. The Commission plays a crucial role in the way we as a country tackle climate change – and with these appointments I am confident it is ready to continue delivering that mahi," James Shaw said.

The Climate Change Commission was established in 2019 to provide independent, expert advice to government on emissions budgets, risk assessment, and progress towards New Zealand's legislated climate targets. Board members are chosen to form the necessary mix of expertise to tackle the many challenges of climate change.

Minister Shaw also expressed his appreciation for the contribution of retiring Commissioner Dr Harry Clark. "Dr Clark's expertise and perspectives have made a significant contribution to the ability of New Zealand to confront climate change while recognising the unique profile of our emissions and our economy," James Shaw said.

