Reliance, Tata, Patanjali among 11 private establishments guarded by CISF: Govt to RS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 14:07 IST
MoS Home Nityanand Rai (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is providing security to 64 airports and 11 private establishments, including those of Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and Infosys, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

The minister said the deployment of the CISF is considered on the basis of threat perception and the commitment of the management concerned to bear the cost of deployment.

''At present, the CISF is deployed in 11 private sector companies, including in electronics and information technology sector," he said replying to a written question in Rajya Sabha.

The private sector entities where the CISF has been deployed include Electronic City Industries Association, Bengaluru; Infosys Technologies Limited, Bengaluru; Infosys Technologies Limited, Mysore; Infosys Technologies Limited, Pune; Patanjali Food and Herbal Park, Haridwar; and Reliance Corporate Park Campus, Mumbai.

The remaining are Nayara Energy Limited, Jamnagar; Tata Steel Limited, Kalinganagar (Odisha); Reliance Industries Limited, Jamnagar; Bharat Biotech International Limited, Hyderabad; and Hotel Terminal 1C, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai.

Rai said the CISF was established under the CISF Act, 1968 for better protection and security of industrial undertakings owned and controlled by central and state governments, joint venture or private industrial undertaking.

Accordingly, the CISF is providing security at 64 airports at present, including those operated under joint ventures and public private partnership (PPP), he said.

