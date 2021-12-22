Left Menu

Poland wants to cut tax on fuel to soften blow from inflation, says PM

We are trying to come up with the right solutions together, it will certainly take several more weeks," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference. Inflation in Poland was 7.8% in November, according to statistics office data.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 22-12-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 15:39 IST
Poland wants to cut tax on fuel to soften blow from inflation, says PM
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland wants the European Union to allow it to cut the value-added tax (VAT) on engine fuel to soften the blow from surging inflation, the prime minister said on Wednesday. Poland's ruling nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS) has launched a package of tax cuts on petrol, gas, heating and electricity combined with cash handouts to households.

It also wants to cut VAT on food to zero but says it needs Brussels' approval because of European Union rules. Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski told public radio Poland wanted to cut the tax on fuel to 8% from 23%. "I have asked the European Commission ... about cutting the VAT on fuel, nobody else in Europe has done that ... We are trying to come up with the right solutions together, it will certainly take several more weeks," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.

Inflation in Poland was 7.8% in November, according to statistics office data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021