Need to have unified portal for grievance redressal to strengthen ease of governance: Panda

Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda on Wednesday suggested having one unified portal for grievance redressal with a view to further strengthen ease of governance.

He also made a case for use of technology like artificial intelligence to pinpoint the exact deficiency in grievance redressal mechanisms.

Forms on Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS)should be visible in various Indian languages, he said at a National Workshop on the Next Phase of Reforms for Reducing Compliance Burden to Promote Ease of Doing, Ease of Living here.

There is a need to make grievance redressal more effective by making it time-bound through reward and incentive mechanism, he said, adding the issue is how to improve the quality of grievance disposal.

''I think institutions or within the ministry, we also have a very simple monitorable format, where we can get the reports or feedback and something where the system should automatically trigger a reminder,'' he said.

There is a need for awareness for stakeholders to sensitize people about this issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Rural Development Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha suggested changing the name of the grievance portal to something like Nidan so that people can connect with it.

CPGRAMS does not give one a feeling of grievance redressal.

Sinha also suggested a third-party review of the disposal of grievances so that feedback for improvement can be generated.

Hukum Singh Meena, Additional Secretary in the Department of Land Resources, said there should be ease of filing grievances in regional languages.

Besides, Meena also said there is a need to ensure transparency and accountability.

