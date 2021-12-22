Cold wave grips Odisha, Phulbani coldest at 3.5 degrees Celsius

Normal life was affected as parts of Odisha continued to reel under a cold wave on Wednesday, with 17 places recording minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, the MeT Department said.

Kandhamal district experienced biting cold as district headquarters Phulbani registered 3.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest minimum temperature in the state, and Daringbadi 4.5 degrees Celsius. The mercury at Semiliguda in Koraput district plunged to 3.9 degrees Celsius, a bulletin stated.

The minimum temperature in Jharsuguda dived 6.3 notches below normal at 6 degrees Celsius, as the temperature saw a steep drop of over 4.5 degrees Celsius from the normal in eight places, including Bhawanipanta in Kalahandi district.

Cold wave conditions prevailed over 12 weather stations, including Angul, Keonjhar, Sonepur, Titilagarh, Sundargarh and Gopalpur, the Meteorological Centre said.

Bhubaneswar recorded a low of 10.1 degrees Celsius, which was 4.9 notches below normal, while it dropped by 3.4 notches to settle at 10.6 degrees Celsius in Cuttack, the weatherman said.

Many people remained indoors in rural areas and hilly pockets of interior Odisha by the evening and major towns were deserted by 8 PM due to the bitter weather.

Dense fog prevailed in Malkangiri, while there was shallow to moderate fog at some places in Gajapati, Kalahandi, Koraput and Kandhamal districts.

A cold wave is when the mercury dips to at least 4 degrees Celsius in the plains, or below 10 degrees Celsius with at least 4.5 notches less than normal. For coastal stations, the minimum should be 15 degrees Celsius or less, or the departure is less than or equal to 4.5 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department warned of cold wave conditions in many districts in the next two days.

The temperature will be below normal by 4-5 degrees Celsius in several places in western and southern Odisha, and by 2-3 degrees Celsius in coastal Odisha during the next 48 hours, the MeT Department said.

It issued a yellow warning of a cold wave over Sonepur, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Nabarangpur districts till Friday morning.

Such conditions may prevail in some places over Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh and Kandhamal till Thursday morning.

There will be no large change in the minimum temperature during the next 48 hours and it will gradually rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius subsequently, the weather office added.

