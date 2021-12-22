Hunar Haat has proved powerful perfect platform of 3Vs- Vishwakarma Virasat Ka Vikas: Naqvi

"Hunar Haat", the "Popular and Perfect Brand" of "Vocal for Local", will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Labour and Employment Shri Bhupender Yadav and Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi on December 23, 2021 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

More than 700 artisans, craftsmen from over 30 States / Union Territories are participating in this 14-day "Hunar Haat" being organised from December 23, 2021 to January 5, 2022.

Former Union Minister and MP Dr. Harsh Vardhan, MPs Shri Hans Raj Hans, Shri Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Shri Ramesh Bidhuri and Shri Parvesh Sahib Singh will be the Chief Guests on the occasion.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said in New Delhi that the "Hunar Haat" has proved a "powerful perfect platform" of "3Vs"- "Vishwakarma Virasat Ka Vikas". The Government has not only protected the country's legacy of art and craftsmanship, it has also provided new energy and market and opportunities to indigenous products, he said.

Shri Naqvi said that more than 7 lakh 50 thousand artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment and self-employment opportunities through "Hunar Haat" in the last about 6 years. More than 40 per cent of them are women artisans.

Exquisite and elegant indigenous handmade products from more than 30 States and Union Territories including Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Ladakh, Jammu-Kashmir, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Manipur, Goa, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Chandigarh, Haryana are available in this 35th edition of "Hunar Haat". Traditional dishes from different regions of the country are also available at this "Hunar Haat".

Various cultural and musical programmes by renowned artists such as Pankaj Udhaas, Altaf Raja, Daler Mehndi, Suresh Wadekar, Sudesh Bhonsle, Kavita Krishnamurti, Amit Kumar, Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi, Mohit Khanna, Jasvir Jassi, Priya Malik, Ahsan Qureshi, Rekha Raj and live performance of historic serial "Mahabharat" by renowned actors Puneet Issar, Gufi Paintal and others; traditional circus are major attraction of the "Hunar Haat" in New Delhi.

(With Inputs from PIB)