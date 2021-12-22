Tripura government to recruit 1,178 Panchayat Executive Officers

The Tripura government has decided to appoint 1,178 Panchayat Executive Officers, a group-C non-gazetted post and 35 Dental Medical Officers through Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC), a minister said on Wednesday.

The decision to appoint the officers was taken in the meeting of the Council of Ministers on Tuesday, Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury told reporters in the state Civil Secretariat here.

He said the three-tier Panchayati Raj is the root of developmental works. There are a total of 1,178 panchayats and village committees in the state.

''To achieve more efficiency in the implementation of various development works, the state government has decided to recruit one Panchayat Executive Officer in every Panchayat and Village Committee,'' Chowdhury said.

As per the decision, the recruitment for such Group-C (non-gazetted) posts and dental medical officers would be done through the Tripura Public Service Commission.

The pay scale for the Group-C (non-gazetted) posts would be Rs 5700-24000. The age limit is 18-40 years with relaxation of five years for SC/ST candidates and persons with disabilities, Chowdhury said.

He said, in addition, five posts of scientific officers were created for the state forensic science laboratory under the Home department. However, the modalities for recruitment are yet to be set, he added.

