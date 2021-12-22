Left Menu

Disagreements in House may be reflected in debates not through disruptions: LS Speaker

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 20:10 IST
Disagreements in House may be reflected in debates not through disruptions: LS Speaker
Expressing displeasure over ruckus in the House, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said agreements and disagreements on issues may be reflected in debates and not through disruptions.

Noting that smooth conduct of the House is the responsibility of all stakeholders, he said parliament must be run in accordance with the collective will and consensus.

Speaking on differences in views of political parties on several issues, Birla said such differences are natural in a functional democracy, but they need to be reflected in the form of healthy debates. He appealed the members not to resort to disruptive tactics in the House.

Asked about the disruptions over Lakhimpur Kheri violence for which opposition was demanding a discussion in the House, the Speaker said he takes up all the issues agreed upon in business advisory committee meetings.

On the absence of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, Birla said there was no question or any legislative business listed against his name so his name was not called during the session, and as far attendance of ministers is concerned, that is the prerogative of the government.

Talking about the business transacted in the House during the Winter Session of Parliament, the Speaker noted that 18 sittings were held and the House sat for 83 hours and 20 minutes.

The House sat late for 18 hours and 11 minutes to complete the listed business during the session. The productivity of the House during the session was 82 per cent, he said.

Birla also informed that the construction of new parliament building is going on full swing and every effort is being taken to ensure that it gets ready by the winter session next year.

