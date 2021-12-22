Maha: Rs 31,298 cr supplementary demands tabled in House; Rs 1000 cr allotted for COVID-19 payout

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday tabled supplementary demands to the tune of Rs 31,298.26 crore for the current fiscal in the Assembly on the first day of winter session of the state legislature here with Rs 1,000 crore earmarked for compensation to the kin of people who died due to COVID-19 and Rs 1410.81 crore for monetary aid to rain-hit farmers.

An amount of Rs 1,150 crore has also been allocated to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), whose employees are on a strike for more than 50 days now to press for their demand to merge the loss-making entity with the state government.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who handles the finance portfolio, presented the Rs 31,298.26-crore demands with major share going to the Public Works Department (PWD) at Rs 5909.06 crore followed by Rs 3077.04 for the Rural Development Department to be spent on road construction projects.

A sum of Rs 435 crore has been given to the state OBC commission.

Out of the total demands, Rs 2435.61 crore has been kept for salaries and first and second installments of arrears under the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations and Rs 2,100 crore for pension and other post-retirement benefits of government employees.

Another Rs 1410.81 crore has been earmarked to extend monetary relief for rain-affected farmers in the state and Rs 1,000 crore for compensation to the relatives of people who died due to COVID-19.

A sum of Rs 1152.34 crore has been allotted for construction of new health units and their repairing in both urban and rural areas.

The state government has allocated Rs 1,150 crore to MSRTC and Rs 1000 crore for land acquisition by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

Also, Rs 1,000 crore has been set aside for promoting industrial units.