PM launches multiple development initiatives in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation of 27 projects worth Rs 2095 crore in his Varanasi parliamentary constituency.This is Modis second visit to his constituency in 10 days.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 23-12-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 14:33 IST
PM launches multiple development initiatives in Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file image) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation of 27 projects worth Rs 2095 crore in his Varanasi parliamentary constituency.

This is Modi's second visit to his constituency in 10 days. He was here on December 13 to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. Modi, who arrived here in the morning, laid the foundation stone of the ''Banas Dairy Sankul'' at the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority Food Park in Karkhiyaon.

He also unveiled several projects in the field of education and health among others.

