Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Karnataka's Chikkaballapura
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Karnataka's Chikkaballapura on Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).
ANI | Chikkaballapura (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-12-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 14:58 IST
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 23-12-2021, 14:16:18 IST, Lat: 13.54 & Long: 77.74, Depth: 18 Km ,Location: Chikkaballapura, Karnataka," tweeted NSC.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
