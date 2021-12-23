World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27

Talks to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume on Monday, two parties to the talks said. "Usually it isn't popular to engage in serious business b/w the Catholic Christmas and the New Year," Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's top envoy to the talks, tweeted on Thursday.

Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of a prominent African cardinal who was a key adviser on climate change and social justice as part of a rare shake up of an entire Vatican office. The Vatican said on Thursday that Cardinal Peter Turkson, was leaving the large department, officially known as the Dicastery for Integral Human Development. All other superiors also had offered their resignations.

Case data, vaccine news mark small victories in Omicron battle

Two vaccine makers said their shots protected against Omicron as UK data suggested it may cause proportionally fewer hospital cases than the Delta coronavirus variant, though public health experts warned the battle against COVID-19 was far from over. Similar encouraging evidence about hospitalization rates emerged from South Africa on Wednesday, but the head of a leading African health agency joined the World Health Organization in cautioning that it was too soon to draw broad conclusions about Omicron's virulence.

In France, politics not peace trims 'green' Christmas trees

The town hall in the 12th arrondissement of Paris is lit up for the festive season but the traditional Christmas tree in the public square is absent. In its place stands a tree-shaped sculpture made of recycled wood. The municipality's choice is in line with a trend across France and beyond to favour sustainability over tradition, and it has highlighted political divides ahead of the presidential election in April next year.

Muted Christmas joy in La Palma evacuees' caravan as volcano falls silent

Dacil Batista felt little Christmas cheer while trimming a plastic fir tree by the caravan where she, her family and pets have been living since the volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma forced them from their home. "No matter how low you feel, at this time of the year you must be strong for the children because they are excited about Christmas," said the 22-year-old mother of two.

'Keep the defender guessing': Russia's military options on Ukraine

Russia's deployment of tens of thousands of troops to the north, east, and south of Ukraine is fuelling fears in Kyiv and Western capitals that Moscow is planning a new attack. Russia denies any such plans. Western military analysts have suggested that Russia cannot keep such troops deployed where they are indefinitely due to financial and logistical issues and would need to pull them back by the summer of next year.

Three bodies found, but scores buried by landslide at Myanmar jade mine

Myanmar rescuers found two more bodies at a jade mine on Thursday after an official conceded there was little hope of finding survivors among scores of people buried by an avalanche of dirt and rubble while searching for fragments of the gems. Many were swept into a lake below by the landslide of mining waste, prompting a desperate search by volunteers and workers in hard hats aboard rubber boats.

AstraZeneca vaccine booster works against Omicron, Oxford lab study finds

A three-dose course of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the rapidly-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, the pharmaceutical company said on Thursday, citing data from an Oxford University lab study. Findings from the study, yet to be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, match those from rivals Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna which have also found a third dose of their shots works against Omicron.

Sudan's Red Sea port struggles to recover from blockade and turmoil

A blockade of Sudan's main Red Sea port by a local tribal group and threats of more disruptions have hurt efforts to lift the country out of economic crisis and could push trade flows to another regional route, officials and shipping executives say. Several shipping firms were forced to pause bookings via Port Sudan, the African nation's main international trade gateway that generates vital revenue for the cash-strapped state that is trying to recover from three years of political turmoil.

S.Korea holds talks with China amid spat with Taiwan

Senior South Korean diplomats will hold talks with Chinese counterparts on Thursday following a diplomatic spat with Taiwan over its cancellation of the attendance by a senior Taipei official for a business forum in Seoul last week. Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and aides are set to hold talks online later on Thursday with a team led by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng, the first such meeting since June 2017.

