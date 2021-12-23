Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open as Omicron worries ease

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 20:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday after early data suggested the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was less severe than feared.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.5 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 35782.42. The S&P 500 rose 7.4 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 4703.96, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 22.9 points, or 0.15%, to 15544.788 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

