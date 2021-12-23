US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open as Omicron worries ease

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday after early data suggested the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was less severe than feared.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.5 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 35782.42. The S&P 500 rose 7.4 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 4703.96, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 22.9 points, or 0.15%, to 15544.788 at the opening bell.

Also Read: Wall Street rallies second day in row as Omicron fears fade, tech stocks up 3pc

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)