Left Menu

4 dead, dozens rescued in new migrant boat sinking in Greece

Antikythera lies between the southern Peloponnese peninsula and the island of Crete.Greece is a popular entry point into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty in Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Twelve people were rescued but at least 17 others were reported missing by survivors who were identified as Iraqis.

PTI | Athens | Updated: 24-12-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 00:15 IST
4 dead, dozens rescued in new migrant boat sinking in Greece
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

At least four people died after a sailboat carrying dozens of migrants struck rocks and sank off southern Greece, authorities said Thursday, in the second deadly incident involving migrants in two days.

The coast guard said four bodies were recovered from waters around a rocky islet near the island of Antikythera, some 235 kilometers (145 miles) south of Athens, after the vessel hit the rocks.

It said about 90 survivors from the accident were assembled on the islet and were due to be rescued, while patrol vessels were searching for people possibly missing at sea. Antikythera lies between the southern Peloponnese peninsula and the island of Crete.

Greece is a popular entry point into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty in Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Most attempt to cross in dinghies from Turkey to nearby Greek islands, but an increasing number are attempting the more perilous journey from Turkey to Italy, which leads through the southern Aegean Sea.

On Wednesday, at least three people died when a boat carrying migrants sank near the southern Greek island of Folegandros. Twelve people were rescued but at least 17 others were reported missing by survivors who were identified as Iraqis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of concern

Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of con...

 Canada
4
Samsung 2022 TVs, gaming monitors to support new HDR10+ GAMING standard

Samsung 2022 TVs, gaming monitors to support new HDR10+ GAMING standard

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021