Left Menu

Delhi: Restaurant in Mehrauli sealed for violating DDMA guidelines

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 10:40 IST
Delhi: Restaurant in Mehrauli sealed for violating DDMA guidelines
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising Covid cases in the national capital, the Delhi Police has sealed a restaurant in Mehrauli for allegedly violating DDMA guidelines, officials said on Friday.

As part of a series of inspections conducted in view of latest DDMA orders for prohibiting large congregations, a flying squad team went for a surprise inspection at Diablo restaurant in Mehrauli, District Magistrate Sonalika Jivani said.

There were around 600 people at the restaurant around 10.45 pm on Thursday. The restaurant had organised an event in complete violation of prevalent Covid protocols, she said.

''Immediately, the crowd was dispersed by the tehsildar (Mehrauli) and the premises were sealed on spot for gross violation of DDMA guidelines, especially in wake of the emerging Omicron variant of Covid,'' Jivani said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) M Harsha Vardhan said an FIR under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) of the IPC has been registered against Diablo restaurant at Mehrauli police station.

In view of the rising coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had directed district magistrates to ensure that no gatherings to celebrate Christmas and New Year take place in the city.

Restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity.

Marriage-related gatherings are permitted with a maximum of 200 people in attendance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of concern

Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of con...

 Canada
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021