36 people dead after fire breaks out aboard a packed ferry in Bangladesh

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 24-12-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 11:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

At least 36 people died and nearly 200 others were injured on Friday after a massive fire ripped through a packed passenger ferry in southern Bangladesh, officials said.

The fire broke out around 3:00 am (local time) on Friday in the engine room of the Barguna-bound MV Abhijan-10 launch that started a journey from Dhaka.

"The authorities recovered the burnt bodies of at least 36 people after a fire broke out on a passenger launch on the Sugandha River in Jhalakathi, 250 kilometeres South of the capital Dhaka," The Dhaka Tribune reported.

The fire also left over 200 others with burn injuries. They are currently undergoing treatment at local hospitals, the report quoted the launch administration, police and fire service personnel as saying.

