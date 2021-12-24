Left Menu

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-12-2021 12:53 IST
China sets March 5 to begin annual meeting of parliament
China's parliament will begin its annual session on March 5 next year in Beijing, the capital, state television said on Friday.

The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, an advisory body to the largely rubber-stamp parliament, will meet the previous day, China Central Television said.

