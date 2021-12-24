Sea cucumber worth Rs 20 lakh seized from Lakshadweep, two arrested

Lakshadweep forest department personnel seized over 12 kg of sea cucumber worth over Rs 20 lakh in two different incidents in the past four days and arrested two persons in this connection. Kamil Mohammed Faizy (20) and Inamudheen (22), both from Kalpeni Island, were arrested under various provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, sources told PTI.

Based on a tip-off, the officials on December 21 conducted a search at an uninhabited island-Kalpitti and seized 23 numbers of sea cucumbers weighing 7.69 kg, which were found preserved in three cement bags. Officials said the uninhabited island has been used by the poachers for safe keeping.

The officials, later on December 23, conducted a search in a few houses of Kalpeni Island after they detected a rotten smell from the area and seized 13 numbers of sea cucumber weighing 5.24 kg which were processed for transportation.

''During close observation it is found that the smell was from the intestine of sea cucumber left along with waste and also found few used gloves left behind. A combined team inspected nearby houses and found a few sea cucumber processed and kept for drying in the terrace of a house in Kalpeni Island,'' officials said.

Forest officials suspect the involvement of more people in the incident and the Chief Wildlife Warden and head of forest force of Lakshadweep are closely monitoring the progress of investigation.

