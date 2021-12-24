Left Menu

Odisha gets respite from cold wave ahead of Christmas

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-12-2021
Odisha gets respite from cold wave ahead of Christmas
People of Odisha can soak in the Yuletide spirit on Christmas Eve without worrying about chilly weather conditions as the cold wave gripping the state for the last few days finally subsided on Friday.

Thirteen places recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, even as it saw a marked rise in some areas in coastal and southern Odisha on Friday, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Kandhamal continued to experience biting cold, with district headquarters Phulbani logging 6.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest minimum temperature in the state, and Daringbadi hill station recording 7.5 degrees Celsius, it said.

Bhubaneswar recorded a low of 12.4 degrees Celsius, which was 2.6 notches below normal, while it dropped by 2.4 to settle at 11.6 degrees in Cuttack, a bulletin stated.

The minimum temperature at Semiliguda in Koraput district was 6.6 degrees Celsius and 8.3 degrees Celsius at Titilagarh in Bolangir, down by 3.7 notches from normal, the weatherman said.

The mercury slumped by 3.5 grades from normal to settle at 8.8 degrees Celsius in Jharsuguda. Shallow to moderate foggy conditions prevailed in some places in Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Malkangiri districts, it said.

There will be a gradual rise in the minimum temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius across the state in the next two days, it added.

