Railways to monetise New Jalpaiguri Barrack colony

Indian Railways as part of its ongoing monetising efforts, has invited bids for the redevelopment of existing railway housing complex as well as the development of commercial and residential space at Barrack Colony, New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, an official said Rail Land Development Authority RLDA, under the Ministry of Railways, is the executing agency, the official said.The bid carries a reserve price of Rs 26.7 crore for the area of 16,222 Sqm to be leased out for 99 years.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 16:40 IST
Railways to monetise New Jalpaiguri Barrack colony
Indian Railways as part of its ongoing monetising efforts, has invited bids for the redevelopment of existing railway housing complex as well as the development of commercial and residential space at Barrack Colony, New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, an official said Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), under the Ministry of Railways, is the executing agency, the official said.

The bid carries a reserve price of Rs 26.7 crore for the area of 16,222 Sqm to be leased out for 99 years. The online pre-bid meeting was held where prominent national and local level developers participated.

The last date of e-bid submission is January 28, 2022.

''New Jalpaiguri-Siliguri twin town is the gateway to Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Gangtok hill stations. This site is located on New Jalpaiguri Station main road and has great connectivity. The entire land is free from any obstruction or encroachment where development can start immediately.,'' RLDA vice chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja said.

The overall land area available is 21,963 Sqm, the area to be leased out is 16,222 Sqm with a permissible Floor Space Index (FSI) of 3.0. The re-development work of construction of 96 units of Type-II Quarters for Railway employees is to be completed over a period of two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

