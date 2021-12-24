MP water resources dept plans sports complexes on its land

Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-12-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 16:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat has directed his department to draw up a plan to build sport complexes on land available with it, an official said on Friday.

After visiting Damkheda in Kolar area here, Silawat said his department would build a sports complex at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore, the official added.

''Silawat, local BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma and other senior officials visited the proposed site where the complex will come up on an 8-acre plot. It will have facilities for badminton, swimming, basketball, outdoor and indoor games. It will also generate employment,'' he said.

The 3D map of the proposed complex will be made soon and an action plan for it will be presented in a fortnight, he added.

''Silawat directed officials to draw a plan to develop similar facilities in other areas as the department has land at a number of places in Bhopal,'' the state public relations department official further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

