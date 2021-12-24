Left Menu

IRCON International forms SPV for highway project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 17:50 IST
IRCON International Ltd on Friday announced incorporation of a wholly-owned arm named 'Ircon Ludhiana Rupnagar Highway Limited' as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for construction of a national highway project in Punjab.

''Ircon International Limited (IRCON) has incorporated a wholly-owned arm company....as a special purpose vehicle for the purpose of construction of four/six lane greenfield Ludhiana-Rupnagar National Highway no NH-205K from junction with NE-5 village near Manewal (Ludhiana) to junction with NH-205 near Bheora Village (Rupnagar) including spur to Kharar with Ludhiana bypass...,'' the company said in a BSE filing. The project, under Bharatmala Pariyojana, is on hybrid annuity mode, it added.

IRCON International Ltd is a turnkey construction company which covers the entire spectrum of construction activities and services in the infrastructure sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

