IRCON International forms SPV for highway project
IRCON International Ltd on Friday announced incorporation of a wholly-owned arm named 'Ircon Ludhiana Rupnagar Highway Limited' as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for construction of a national highway project in Punjab.
''Ircon International Limited (IRCON) has incorporated a wholly-owned arm company....as a special purpose vehicle for the purpose of construction of four/six lane greenfield Ludhiana-Rupnagar National Highway no NH-205K from junction with NE-5 village near Manewal (Ludhiana) to junction with NH-205 near Bheora Village (Rupnagar) including spur to Kharar with Ludhiana bypass...,'' the company said in a BSE filing. The project, under Bharatmala Pariyojana, is on hybrid annuity mode, it added.
IRCON International Ltd is a turnkey construction company which covers the entire spectrum of construction activities and services in the infrastructure sector.
