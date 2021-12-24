UP received Rs 553.36 crore under AYUSH Mission: Ministry

The Union ministry of AYUSH has released Rs 553.36 crore allocated to it by the Centre to Uttar Pradesh for various activities under the National AYUSH Mission, the ministry said on Friday.

According to a statement, several projects were launched by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday with the fund.

Among the projects were eight new 50-bed integrated AYUSH hospitals inaugurated on Friday. Located in Deoria, Kaushambi, Sonbhadra, Lucknow, Kanpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, and Lalitpur, these facilities were built with a collective cost of Rs 72 crores, the statement said. A total of 500 new AYUSH Health & Wellness Centres (HWCs) were also inaugurated in different parts of the state. The UP Chief Minister and the Union Minister laid foundation stone for a new AYUSH Educational Institute for Ayurveda in Ayodhya costing Rs 49.83 crores. ''Uttar Pradesh is progressing in every area. The steps taken by the AYUSH Ministry will tremendously help common people and sants of Ayodhya," Adityanath said on the occasion. "We will continue to work towards the welfare of the people and towards building Ayodhya as the spiritual and cultural hub of the world.'' Sonowal expressed hope that with the construction of 50-bed integrated AYUSH hospitals, public will get benefits of various AYUSH systems of medicine. ''AYUSH Health & Wellness Centre has been mainly constructed at primary level, with the objective of taking care of the overall health of the people based on AYUSH principles and practices, so that people can lead a healthy life,'' Sonowal said.

Foundation stones were also laid for six new 50-bed hospitals, which will come up in Unnao, Shravasti, Hardoi, Gorakhpur, Sambhal and Mirzapur.

The total outlay for this project is planned at Rs 78 crores.

A total of 250 new AYUSH dispensaries will also be constructed in different districts of the state, the statement said.

