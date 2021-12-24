Left Menu

Hindutva activists complain to police against namaz at undesignated places

Hindutva activists on Friday lodged police complaints against namaz at open spaces, saying the practice is being carried out at undesignated places despite the Haryana CM making a statement against it.The complaints were lodged at the Udyog Vihar and the Sector 29 police stations. Some Muslims had gathered at an open space in Sector 40 for prayers but police sent them back as the site was not designated by the administration.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 24-12-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 19:00 IST
Hindutva activists on Friday lodged police complaints against ''namaz'' at open spaces, saying the practice is being carried out at undesignated places despite the Haryana CM making a statement against it.

The complaints were lodged at the Udyog Vihar and the Sector 29 police stations. The CM has clearly ordered no tolerance to 'namaz' in the open and no official announcement has been made so far about designated places, claimed advocate Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, one of the complainants. The administration and police should take action, he said. Meanwhile, Muslims offered prayers at 20 designated places, six of which were open spaces. Police sources said some Hindutva activists tried to disrupt the prayers or create ruckus but were shooed away. Some Muslims had gathered at an open space in Sector 40 for prayers but police sent them back as the site was not designated by the administration. One of them, Mohammad Salim Kashmi, said they were praying there for the past two weeks but police denied them permission today and they will take up the issue with the administration. According to cops, some members of the Manvta Hindu Sangthan led by Praveen Yadav reached Shyam Chowk but were sent away.

