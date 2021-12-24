Left Menu

Tight security in Ghaziabad for CM Yogi's road show on Saturday

Police are beefing up security arrangements here ahead of a road show by Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. More than 100 police personnel have been deployed and extra forces have been called in from other districts for the rally.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 24-12-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 23:58 IST
Tight security in Ghaziabad for CM Yogi's road show on Saturday
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police are beefing up security arrangements here ahead of a road show by Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. More than 100 police personnel have been deployed and extra forces have been called in from other districts for the rally. Ghaziabad SSP Pawan Kumar along with other officials monitored the route of the road show on Friday.

The area has been divided into two zones and five sectors, Superintendent of Police (City-1) Nipun Agarwal said.

The road show will start from Kalka Garhi Chowk at 6 pm and end at Thakur Dwara (Hapur Mor) via Chaudhary Mor Clock Tower. Every zone will be supervised by an additional superintendent of police rank officer while all the five sectors will be monitored by a DSP-rank official each.

Drone cameras are being operated to keep an eye on the roofs of the houses so that nobody collects bricks or stones, Agarwal said, adding that PAC officials have also been deployed in all the sectors.

Later, the Chief Minister will address a public meeting for which a stage has been erected, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Australia
3
Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; sudden food aversion in toddlers may be due to COVID; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day

Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen, Eisai Alzheimer's drug gets 'fast track' designation from FDA; Biden Omicron measures too little, too late for fast-moving virus -experts and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen, Eisai Alzheimer's drug gets 'fast track' design...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021