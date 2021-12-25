Left Menu

Saudi-led coalition says hostile projectile hits Jazan - state media

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 25-12-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 00:16 IST
Representative Image
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said that a Houthi projectile hit the Saudi city of Jazan, state TV al-Ekhbariya reported on Friday.

The coalition, which intervened in Yemen's war in 2015, said the projectile hit an industrial workshop. Initial reports said two civilians were wounded, it added.

