Saudi-led coalition says hostile projectile hits Jazan - state media

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said that a Houthi projectile hit the Saudi city of Jazan, state TV al-Ekhbariya reported on Friday.

The coalition, which intervened in Yemen's war in 2015, said the projectile hit an industrial workshop. Initial reports said two civilians were wounded, it added.

