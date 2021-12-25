Left Menu

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 10:30 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana

The James Webb Space Telescope, a NASA instrument designed to allow humankind's first glimpse of the infant universe as it existed when the earliest galaxies are believed to have formed, was set for launch on Saturday from the northeastern coast of South America. The revolutionary $9 billion infrared telescope, hailed by NASA as the premiere space-science observatory of the next decade, was bundled inside the cargo bay of an Ariane 5 rocket poised for blastoff at 7:20 a.m. EST (1220 GMT) from the European Space Agency's (ESA) launch base in French Guiana.

