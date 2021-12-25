Rain forecast for Odisha

Odisha may experience rainfall over the next few days that can again lead to a fall in the minimum temperature after a spell of cold wave gripped the state last week, the Met office said on Sunday.

The minimum temperatures saw a marked rise at many places across Odisha. The mercury was below 10 degrees Celsius in six areas, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said in a bulletin.

Sundargarh recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 8 degrees Celsius, while Phulbani and Daringbadi in Kandhamal district logged 8.5 degrees each, it said.

No large change in minimum temperature during the next four-five days in Odisha, according to the weather office.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar during a 24-hour period from Monday morning, it added.

It forecasted such a downpour at a few places in Bargarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Bhadrak districts during the subsequent 24 hours from Tuesday morning.

Light to moderate precipitation is very likely to occur at some places over Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Angul and Dhenkanal districts.

Dense fog occurred at a few places in Koraput district, while there was shallow to moderate fog in Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Angul, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Malkangiri districts.

