Amit Shah takes dig at Kejriwal over media advertisements

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the media advertisements given by the city government on its various programmes saying that the people of the capital have realised who actually carry out development works and who does only lip service.

Inaugurating the 'Bharat Darsha' park, developed by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) with scrap materials, Shah also said that it is because of the BJP-ruled three municipal corporations of Delhi that the Modi government has been able to carry out welfare programmes in the capital.

The home minister said there are two types of work cultures in the country.

He said one which silently carries out various development works like providing free vaccines to people, bringing administrative reforms, introducing new education policy, urban development programmes, bringing 60 crore poor people under the ambit of welfare programmes like free housing, electricity, gas etc.

''And the other is karo ya na karo, advertisements do, TV interview do. (Just give advertisements even if you don't do anything and give interviews to TV news channels). People of Delhi have realised who actually carries out development works and who just does the lip service,'' he said.

Praising the Delhi's civic bodies for carrying out different welfare programmes, Shah said had Kejriwal led AAP government in Delhi paid the Rs 13,000 crore outstanding to the three municipal corporations, the civic bodies would have done more works.

''I want to tell Kejriwal if Rs 13,000 crore outstanding is given to the municipal corporations, they could have much more work for people's benefits,'' he said.

Listing the development works being carried out by the Modi government, the home minister said so far 130 crore vaccines doses were given to the country's population while 80 crore poor are being given 25 kg free foodgrains since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

He also said that many people used to mock the BJP that the party wanted to construct the Ram temple at Ayodhya but would not disclose when it would be (log hume bolte thee mandir wahi banayenge lekin tithi nahi batayenge).

''But now everyone has seen that a grand Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya at the initiative of Narendra Modi,'' he said.

