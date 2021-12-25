3-day Rajasthan Cong training camp to begin on Sunday

Left Menu

A three-day training camp of the Rajasthan Congress will begin here on Sunday for its office bearers, a spokesperson said.They will be trained on the partys policy, principles and culture, among others.The party spokesperson said here that the state-level training camp will be held at Bada Padampura from December 26 to 28.In view of this camp, public hearings by ministers in the partys state office will not be held for these three days.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-12-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A three-day training camp of the Rajasthan Congress will begin here on Sunday for its office bearers, a spokesperson said.

They will be trained on the party’s policy, principles and culture, among others.

The party spokesperson said here that the state-level training camp will be held at Bada Padampura from December 26 to 28.

In view of this camp, public hearings by ministers in the party's state office will not be held for these three days. The next public hearing will be held on January 3, the spokesperson said.

The Congress’ digital membership drive is likely to start at the beginning of the new year, party officials said. Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra recently held discussions about the drive with the party's top brass in Delhi. Dotasara said that under the campaign, any one can become a member through an app.

