Left Menu

AAP hits back after Shah's jibe at Kejriwal govt's ad spend

The Aam Aadmi Party Saturday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the city governments spending on advertisements, saying it is a case of the pot calling the kettle black.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 22:25 IST
AAP hits back after Shah's jibe at Kejriwal govt's ad spend
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party Saturday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the city government's spending on advertisements, saying it is a case of the ''pot calling the kettle black''. The party also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the issue of expenditure incurred on government advertisement, saying there are 850 hoardings of ''Yogi ji and Modi ji'' in Delhi while against the Delhi government's 108.

''The Delhi government spends only Rs 70 crores on advertisements in a year whereas the Yogi government spends Rs 2,000 crores in a year. 'Ulta chor kotwal ko dante?' (pot calling the kettle black?),” the AAP said in a statement, ''Look at the hoardings of Modi ji in Delhi, you will come to know how much noise Modi ji makes even while doing the smallest work,'' the party added. The AAP's reaction came after Shah, while addressing an event in the city, took a dig at Kejriwal over the media advertisements given by the Delhi government on its various programmes, saying that the people of the national capital have realised who actually carries out development works and who does only lip service.

''So far as spending money on advertisements is concerned, Amit Shah ji should take a tour of Delhi, only Yogi ji and Modi ji's advertisements are seen everywhere. Everyday advertisements of only Yogi ji and Modi ji appear in the newspapers in Delhi,” the AAP hit back.

Inaugurating the 'Bharat Darshan' park, developed by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) with scrap materials, Shah also said that it is because of the BJP-ruled three municipal corporations in Delhi that the Modi government has been able to carry out welfare programmes in the capital.

He said there are two types of work cultures in the country—one which silently carries out various development works like providing free vaccines to people, bringing administrative reforms, introducing new education policy, urban development programmes, bringing 60 crore poor people under the ambit of welfare programmes like free housing, electricity, gas etc.

''And the other is karo ya na karo, advertisements do, TV interview do. (Just give advertisements even if you don't do anything and give interviews to TV news channels). People of Delhi have realised who actually carries out development works and who just does the lip service,'' the home said.

Praising Delhi's civic bodies for carrying out various welfare programmes, Shah also said, had the Kejriwal-led AAP government had paid Rs 13,000 crore outstanding to the three municipal corporations, the civic bodies would have done more work.

On Shah's remark, the AAP launched a counter attack, alleging that the Delhi municipal corporations under the BJP are the “most corrupt civic bodies in the world.” “All the money of these corporations goes into the pockets of BJP leaders,” the AAP charged and hit back at the Union Home Minister saying, “Instead of supporting corruption, Amit Shah ji should run them (civic bodies) honestly. Then, there will be no shortage of money.” PTI PK TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
3
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021