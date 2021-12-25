Left Menu

MP CM lays foundation stones of Rs 1,417 cr worth of Indore metro rail works

PTI | Indore | Updated: 25-12-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 22:36 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday laid the foundation stone for Indore Metro-related works, including the construction of 16 stations and 11-kilometre viaduct, cumulatively worth Rs 1,417 crore, an official said.

Addressing the event, the CM said the the metro route will be circular like a ring starting from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport and passing through various areas in the city.

The metro rail work here had come to a standstill during the previous Congress government, he alleged, adding that the project was moving ahead at full speed now.

He directed officials to conduct a survey to extend Indore metro to the neighbouring holy city of Ujjain as well as the Pithampur Industrial Area.

The foundation stone for the first phase of the 31.55-kilometre-long Indore's metro rail project, estimated to cost Rs 7,500.80 crore, was laid by then CM Kamal Nath on September 14, 2019.

In another programme, Chouhan said, ''I want every city in the state to celebrate its birthday, which can be found with the help of historians. If the date is not known, then a date can be fixed.'' He said cities should be well decorated during their birthday celebrations and eminent personalities associated with them must be invited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

