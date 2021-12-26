Odd News Roundup: Elephant Santas pass out face masks, hand gel in Thai school tradition

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Elephant Santas pass out face masks, hand gel in Thai school tradition

Elephants in Thailand wearing Santa hats and surgical masks passed out hand gel, face masks and balloons to students at a school's annual Christmas party, a COVID-era twist on a 15-year tradition in the Buddhist majority country. "I'm so excited because an event like this only happens once a year and I think my school is the only place with elephant Santas," said elementary school student, Beyapha Mhonsuwan.

