Miscreants disrupt Christmas celebration in Assam town

Miscreants disrupted a Christmas program in Silchar in Assam's Cachar district, demanding that Hindus should shun the celebrations, a senior police official said on Sunday. Seven youths involved in the incident that happened on Saturday evening have been detained so far, she added. Cachar superintendent of police Ramandeep Kaur told PTI that the incident occurred during the Christmas celebration in an open field in the town. "Some boys went to the venue and asked other Hindus to not participate in the celebration. They did not object to the Christians celebrating the occasion," she said. Kaur further said police have not received complaints against the incident, though it has detained the youths involved. "We are looking into the incident. We don't have any inputs on the involvement of any group so far," the SP added.

Locals however claimed the miscreants were associated with the Bajrang Dal. According to eyewitness reports, the youths were wearing saffron scarfs and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' as they started manhandling people present at the venue. The incident happened at around 9 pm when the venue was crowded with people from across the town joining the celebrations. Many people were busy taking selfies and photographs when the trouble started. When revelers questioned the youths on why they objected to the celebration, the miscreants reportedly told them that as Hindus they should be celebrating 'Tulsi Diwas' which coincides with Christmas Day.

