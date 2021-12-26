Minimum temperature hovers close to normal limits in Haryana, Punjab
The minimum temperature in Haryana and Punjab hovered close to normal limits on Sunday.
According to the meteorological department, Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius.
In Haryana, Ambala registered a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius while Hisar's minimum temperature settled at 8.4 degrees Celsius.
Gurugram recorded a low of 11.7 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature in Panchkula was 6.7 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Amritsar registered a low of 6.9 degrees Celsius.
The lowest recorded temperature in Patiala was 7 degrees Celsius while it was 7.4 degrees Celsius in Bathinda. Faridkot recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius.
The respective minimum temperatures at Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Moga and Sangrur were recorded at 7.2 degrees, 5.5 degrees, 6.1 degrees, 5.3 degrees and 5.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.
